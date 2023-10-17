Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, AK-47 recovered: Police

Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, AK-47 recovered: Police

ByS Kareemuddin
Oct 17, 2023 01:51 PM IST

Police have also claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle from the encounter spot but the identity of the Maoist is yet to be ascertained

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The encounter took place at around 6am in a forest near Bandepara village. (Representative file image)

Police have also claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle from the encounter spot but the identity of the Maoist is yet to be ascertained.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that the encounter took place at around 6am in a forest near Bandepara village.

“The operation was launched by personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighter, both units of state police, Special Task Force and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 170th battalion on the input that about the presence of senior Naxalites, including Madded area committee of Maoists in-charge Nagesh, its secretary Buchanna, member Vishwanath along with 15-20 armed cadres, in Koranjed-Bandepara forests,” the IG said.

Also Read: Maoists issue death threat against Maharashtra minister for supporting mining in Gadchiroli

He further said that encounter, which lasted for an hour which saw an intense exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists.

During search operations in the vicinity, security personnel discovered an AK-47 rifle and an unidentified body.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed officially, the officer said.

Bijapur is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections on November 7.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bijapur encounter chhattisgarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP