Maoists kill army jawan who was visiting pregnant wife: Chhattisgarh Police

Suspected Maoists allegedly killed an army jawan in Kanker district on Sunday, when he had gone to a local market, officials said.

The jawan was posted in the northeast region and from the Army Service Corps. He had come to his village to meet his pregnant wife, officials said.

The incident in Kanker took place at a market in Useli village near Amabeda, an official added.

“He was visiting the market when suspected Maoists, dressed as civilians, shot him dead,” superintendent of police, Kanker, Shalabh Sinha said.

“No pamphlet of Maoists was recovered from the spot,” said the SP.

On Saturday, three personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Sukma district.

A police team was out on a search operation, when Maoists attacked the team.

Last week on Sunday, a head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists went off in Narayanpur district.

The incident took place near Batum village under Orchha police station limits, Narayanpur Additional Superintendent of Police Hemsagar Sidar said.

On February 20, two police personnel were allegedly killed by Maoists in Rajnandgaon district.

