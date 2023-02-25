Home / Cities / Others / 3 DRG personnel killed in gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

3 DRG personnel killed in gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

ByRitesh Mishra
Feb 25, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma in Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

A combing operation in nearby jungles in the area has been launched by the police (Representative Photo)
A combing operation in nearby jungles in the area has been launched by the police (Representative Photo)

Inspector general of police (IG), Bastar range, Sunderaj P, said the gunfight took place around 9am on Saturday between Jagargunda and Kunded villages.

“One ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema were killed in the exchange of fire,” he said.

“A team of DRG was out on a search operation when Maoists attacked them. The encounter lasted 20 minutes in the Jagargonda area,” said the IG.

Police said that more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a combing operation in nearby jungles in the area has been launched by the police, the officer added.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

