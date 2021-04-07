Home / Cities / Others / Maoists release photograph of missing CoBRA commando
others

Maoists release photograph of missing CoBRA commando

On Saturday, 22 members of CRPF’s CoBRA unit, DRG, and STF lost their lives in a five-hour-long clash with Maoists, with reports suggesting that around 20 Maoists were also killed
By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Rakeshwar Singh Manhas. (Sourced)

The Maoists released a photograph of a missing soldier from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite CoBRA unit on Wednesday.

Local journalists in Sukma and Bijapur claimed that they received the photograph sent by a Maoist leader.

On Saturday, 22 members of CRPF’s CoBRA unit, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives in a five-hour-long clash with Maoists, with reports suggesting that around 20 Maoists were also killed. The Maoists, however, claimed in their statement that only four of their cadres were killed.

CoBRA soldier Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who hails from Jammu, was missing after the shoot-out.

Also Read | Days after ambush, Maoists say missing jawan in their custody

“ At 11.27am, a photograph of the missing jawan was sent on a WhatsApp number by Maoist leader Vikalp,” said Raja Rathore, a journalist based in south Sukma.

On Tuesday, the Maoists issued a press release and asked the government to decide on a mediator for the release of the CoBRA jawan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pak smuggler shot dead, 22-kg heroin, 2 AK-47 rifles seized at Amritsar border

PAU does not practice what it preaches

No relief announced for Ludhiana factory next to roof collapse site

Life played a cruel joke, say kin of Ludhiana roof collapse victims

In 2012, Hyderabad-based professor G Hargopal and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer BD Sharma had acted as mediators when Sukma collector Alex Paul Menon was abducted by the rebels.

Shubharashu Chaudhary, a peace activist working in Bastar, believes that local journalists should be roped in to hold talks as soon as possible. “Local journalists should be appointed by the government as mediators as soon as possible,” Chaudhary said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP