Maoists release photograph of missing CoBRA commando

The Maoists released a photograph of a missing soldier from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite CoBRA unit on Wednesday.

Local journalists in Sukma and Bijapur claimed that they received the photograph sent by a Maoist leader.

On Saturday, 22 members of CRPF’s CoBRA unit, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives in a five-hour-long clash with Maoists, with reports suggesting that around 20 Maoists were also killed. The Maoists, however, claimed in their statement that only four of their cadres were killed.

CoBRA soldier Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who hails from Jammu, was missing after the shoot-out.

“ At 11.27am, a photograph of the missing jawan was sent on a WhatsApp number by Maoist leader Vikalp,” said Raja Rathore, a journalist based in south Sukma.

On Tuesday, the Maoists issued a press release and asked the government to decide on a mediator for the release of the CoBRA jawan.

In 2012, Hyderabad-based professor G Hargopal and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer BD Sharma had acted as mediators when Sukma collector Alex Paul Menon was abducted by the rebels.

Shubharashu Chaudhary, a peace activist working in Bastar, believes that local journalists should be roped in to hold talks as soon as possible. “Local journalists should be appointed by the government as mediators as soon as possible,” Chaudhary said.