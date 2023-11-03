March to boost tourism, ensure safety of women tourists in Agra

To ensure safety of tourists, especially women, coming to Agra and spread the message of providing them a safe and friendly ambience, a march will be taken out here on Friday morning.

Women tourists at Taj Mahal. (HT File Photo)

The event, under Mission Shakti and ongoing campaign by tourism police ‘Operation Delight’, will be organised by Tourism Police Station and Taj Security Police and is supported by various government and non-government organisations.

“We have given a call to women folk associated with tourism trade to come forward and join us in ensuring a fearless ambience in Agra city for women tourists. The march will begin from I Love Agra – selfie point on Fatehabad Road and conclude at Dusshera Ghat on east of the Taj Mahal on Friday, when Taj Mahal remains on weekly closure,” said Syed Areeb Ahmed, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security).

“We expect citizens from different walks of life to join us, including women cop from Mahila Thana, Tourism Thana, Taj security, Archaeological Survey of India, Anti Romeo Squad, guide association, market association around the Taj Mahal in this effort which is part of Mission Shakti, an initiative of the state government for women empowerment,” stated Ahmed.

“We aim at creating an image of Agra as a destination which is safe place for women tourists, specially those coming all alone. This is in spirit of ongoing fourth phase of Mission Shakti of UP government and ‘Op Delight’ also an ongoing campaign of Tourism police” added ACP Taj Security.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on October 14. The phase focused on promoting women’s self-reliance, safety and respect.

