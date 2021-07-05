Markets in Delhi walk tightrope between business, safety

As more markets in Delhi get pulled up for Covid-protocol violations, traders and shopkeepers said that while they respected the importance of distancing and masking norms, the sheer rush of customers has made the rules difficult for them to impose, even as they underlined their desperation for business in the face of two lockdowns that devastated their businesses.

The government ordered the closure of all shops in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market and the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar on Monday after an inspection by district authorities showed gross violations of the protocols put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. Markets in Delhi were opened on June 7 with restrictions under a phased unlock after a lockdown was imposed in April following an unprecedented spike in new cases and deaths of the infection.

Members of traders’ groups said enforcing curbs was a difficult ask, and said they will ask authorities to bolster the deployment of civil defence volunteers to crack down on violators.

“Every time I see visitors in the market without a mask, I request them to mask up. However, many people get aggressive. But I continue to warn people since we don’t want our market to aid the spread of Covid,” said Bharat Ahuja, president of the Delhi Electrical Traders Association, Bhagirath Palace.

He said the market association has asked for a meeting with the north Delhi district administration to enforce Covid-appropriate protocols. “People often don’t take us seriously. If civil defence volunteers start issuing fines, people will be more wary of violations,” said Ahuja.

Vijay Kumar, president of the Photo Market Association in Chandni Chowk, said he doesn’t expect Chandni Chowk to be shut, with the main stretch becoming a no-go zone for motorised vehicles. “While the main stretch is barely ever crowded, internal roads or narrow roads face different challenges,” said Kumar.

Mohd Sabir (38), who runs a footwear store in Ballimaran, said while shopkeepers were taking steps and asking customers to wear masks properly, they have no control over passersby. “We can ask customers in our shops to wear a mask. Most visitors already wear a mask in any case. However, one cannot ask other visitors or locals to abide by rules. They only listen to the police,” he said.

Several visitors to Chandni Chowk said that while they recognised the need for caution, trips to the market were essential. Shweta Kalyanwat (26), a shopper at Dariba Kalan, said, “I have stepped out for the first time in over a year, because my best friend is getting married. I couldn’t avoid it. While I have received the first vaccine dose, I am still hesitant about going out since there are concerns about a possible third wave.”

Others, however, were less doubtful about stepping out.

Dhwani Kapur, 28, who was shopping at Ballimaran in old Delhi, said it was her second visit to the market in a fortnight. “I have been visiting markets along with my family because of a wedding,” said Kapur.

Delhi witnessed a peak of over 28,000 cases a day during the second wave.