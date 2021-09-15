Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Markfed to sell its products at 5,000 PDS depots in Himachal
others

Markfed to sell its products at 5,000 PDS depots in Himachal

Chandigarh Markfed on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to sell its products at 5,000 public distribution system (PDS) depots in the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Marked products will now find place at 5,000 PDS outlets of Himachal. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Markfed on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to sell its products at 5,000 public distribution system (PDS) depots in the state. The MoU was inked at a meeting held in Shimla, regarding making available different products of Markfed and Sugarfed to Himachal Pradesh for PDS. Food and civil supplies secretary, HP, Paul Rasu, registrar, cooperative societies, Punjab, Vikas Garg and Markfed MD Varun Roojam were among those present. Earlier, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had met HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and offered to supply products of the state’s cooperative institutions to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana MC demolishes illegal sheds in Model Town extension area

Ludhiana: Hospitality industry seeks waiver on bar excise fee

Ludhiana property dealers’ body seeks relief for real estate sector

10 day e-training on aquatic animal health management concludes at GADVASU
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP