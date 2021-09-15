Markfed to sell its products at 5,000 PDS depots in Himachal

Chandigarh Markfed on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to sell its products at 5,000 public distribution system (PDS) depots in the state. The MoU was inked at a meeting held in Shimla, regarding making available different products of Markfed and Sugarfed to Himachal Pradesh for PDS. Food and civil supplies secretary, HP, Paul Rasu, registrar, cooperative societies, Punjab, Vikas Garg and Markfed MD Varun Roojam were among those present. Earlier, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had met HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and offered to supply products of the state’s cooperative institutions to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON