A member of a marriage party was shot dead during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Rohtas district late Sunday night, police said. Marriage party member killed in celebratory firing in Rohtas

The incident occurred at Thanua village under Shivsagar police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Nandan Kumar Singh (50) of Chilhar village under Itarhi police station in Buxar district. He had come to attend the wedding at a relative’s home.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raushan Kumar said a marriage party from Kanchanpur village had arrived for the wedding of Harsh Kumar Singh’s sister at Thanua. Around 1am, while the ceremony was underway, some persons allegedly began aerial firing “to show off their power and authority”. A stray bullet struck Nandan Kumar Singh in the chest, and he collapsed on the spot.

Family members rushed him to the nearest health centre, but doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving information, Sasaram Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO)Dilip Kumar reached the spot along with the Shivsagar SHO. The body was later sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have arrested three accused and seized the pistol used in the firing. Raids are underway to nab their accomplices.

The incident comes a day after a groom was killed during celebratory firing in Khagaria, leaving the bride widowed moments after the wedding. In several such cases, relatives of the groom or bride have lost their lives. Earlier, a dancer was killed in celebratory firing in Chapra.

.