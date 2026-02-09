A middle-aged mason was allegedly beaten to death for objecting to a group of youths who were playing video games and shouting in Gaya Ji district on Sunday night, police said. Mason beaten to death by inebriated youths in Gaya Ji

The incident took place in a lane at Gauri locality under the jurisdiction of Vishnupad police station.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Manjhi (56). Police said he had returned home after work and was sleeping when half a dozen youths, sitting on a platform outside his house, began playing video games, consuming liquor and hurling abuses around 10 pm.

When Manjhi reprimanded them, a heated argument broke out and the situation escalated. The youths allegedly assaulted him, threw him into a drain after he fell unconscious, and also attacked his grandson, who tried to intervene. The accused then fled the spot.

Locals rushed Manjhi to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead.

Manjhi’s son Golu and daughter-in-law Rinki Devi alleged that the youths regularly gathered in the street after 9 pm, causing nuisance by consuming liquor and drugs and playing video games.

Vishnupad station house officer Parmanand Lal Karn said a murder case had been registered against four named accused. Two of them, who claimed to be municipal corporation employees, have been arrested, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Following the incident, local residents expressed anger and demanded the immediate arrest of all accused and maximum punishment through a speedy trial.