Massive blaze engulfs 60 shops in Firozabad

Around 60 shops were gutted in fire that broke in the wee hours of Sunday at Kath Bazar adjoining the Ramlila ground of Firozabad district.

Shops gutted in a massive fire at Kath Bazar in Firozabad. (HT Photo)

Fire tenders from Etah, Mainpuri and Agra besides those at Firozabad were pressed in to douse the flames that caused destruction to shops selling mainly furniture and its related material.

As a practice every year since Navratri, many shopkeepers from nearby districts also reach Kath Bazar to sell furniture items.

The skyline was filled with rising flames and the residents were in panic, said an eyewitness.

The flames could be doused only by the afternoon.

Durgesh Tyagi, the fire officer at Firozabad stated that cause of fire breakout is yet to be worked out.

