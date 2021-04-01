Massive fire engulfs Dudhwa’s Kishanpur sanctuary area

20-25 hectare of forest area affected, no loss of lives of protected wild animals; inquiry ordered

A massive fire broke out in Mailani forest range in Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary, part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), late on Wednesday evening.

“Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by throwing of a lighted cigarette or a bidi into the dry foliage,” said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, field director, DTR, who visited the spot on Thursday.

“The fire has damaged nearly 20-25 hectares of forests and grasslands. Fortunately, no loss of lives of big protected species of wild animals has been reported so far. However, loss of lives of reptiles, insects and such other small animals cannot be ruled out,” Pathak said.

“An inquiry has been set up to probe the matter and a case has been lodged in this connection,” he added.

Earlier on being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot. Fire tenders from neighbouring Pallia and Gola towns were also called in to contain the blaze which was controlled after nightlong efforts.

The fire, which engulfed a large area of Mailani and Kishanpur forest ranges on either side of Bhira-Mailani road owing to the heavy wind blowing on the day, also affected traffic for a while.

About Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary

Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary area, which forms a part of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, presents a majestic view of terai nature with its enriched flora and fauna. Located along the Sharda river in an area of around 200 square km, the sanctuary is an ideal habitat for herbivorous and carnivorous animals besides ungulates, reptiles and various avian species including tigers, leopards, wild boars, swamp deer, cheetals etc. As per the latest reports, nearly two dozen tigers dwell in the sanctuary.

The numbers of animals sans tigers in Kishanpur sanctuary as per the last wild animal census report of 2019

Cheetal 6691

Barasingha (swap deer) 1798

Sambhar 99

Leopard 3

Monitoring Lizard 79

Crocodile 25

Gharial 2

Wild boar 2712

Otters 46

Wild bear 18

Langoor 1319