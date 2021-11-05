Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mathura: Five dead in Yamuna E-way mishap; CM Yogi condoles deaths
others

Mathura: Five dead in Yamuna E-way mishap; CM Yogi condoles deaths

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed local authorities to provide all possible help to relatives of those deceased and treatment to those injured in the accident
The accident took place at about 4 am on Friday on Yamuna Expressway, after driver of the empty bus fell asleep. (Photo for representation)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the death of five people in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway, in the wee hours of Friday. The accident occurred at 71 Milestone on the Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA when a bus jumped the divider and smashed into a car on the other side of the road, killing the bus driver and four people in the car.

In his condolence message, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed local authorities to provide all possible help to relatives of those deceased and treatment to those injured in the accident.

“The accident took place at about 4 am on Friday on Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA. It appears that the driver of the empty bus fell asleep while driving and the uncontrolled bus struck the divider and crossed it. The bus struck the car coming from the opposite direction leaving five dead,” said Sirish Chand, the superintendent of police, rural, Mathura.

Those killed were identified as Gaurav Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Premlata Yadav and Nikki Yadav all four in the car while Aryan Yadav also in the car was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in NOIDA. The bus driver Balwinder from Pathankot also died in the accident.

RELATED STORIES

Those in the car were from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh and were going towards Agra when the accident took place. Mathura Police reached the spot and arranged for the removal of damaged bus and car to allow traffic movement on the 165-kilometer-long Yamuna Expressway.

Concern has been repeatedly raised on fatal accidents on this high speed track and many of the accidents in the wee hours of the day are caused by this untimely nap by sleep starved drivers driving at high speed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP