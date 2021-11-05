Mathura: Five dead in Yamuna E-way mishap; CM Yogi condoles deaths

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the death of five people in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway, in the wee hours of Friday. The accident occurred at 71 Milestone on the Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA when a bus jumped the divider and smashed into a car on the other side of the road, killing the bus driver and four people in the car.

In his condolence message, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed local authorities to provide all possible help to relatives of those deceased and treatment to those injured in the accident.

“The accident took place at about 4 am on Friday on Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA. It appears that the driver of the empty bus fell asleep while driving and the uncontrolled bus struck the divider and crossed it. The bus struck the car coming from the opposite direction leaving five dead,” said Sirish Chand, the superintendent of police, rural, Mathura.

Those killed were identified as Gaurav Yadav, Guddu Yadav, Premlata Yadav and Nikki Yadav all four in the car while Aryan Yadav also in the car was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in NOIDA. The bus driver Balwinder from Pathankot also died in the accident.

Those in the car were from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh and were going towards Agra when the accident took place. Mathura Police reached the spot and arranged for the removal of damaged bus and car to allow traffic movement on the 165-kilometer-long Yamuna Expressway.

Concern has been repeatedly raised on fatal accidents on this high speed track and many of the accidents in the wee hours of the day are caused by this untimely nap by sleep starved drivers driving at high speed.