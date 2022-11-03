Mathura: Two dead, one injured in Vrindavan hotel fire

Two temporary employees of a hotel in Vrindavan town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district were on Thursday charred to death after a fire broke out on one of the upper floors that had a store room, the police said.

One hotel staff, who was injured in the incident, was referred to the SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra. The deceased, identified as Umesh Kumar and Beeri Singh, were asleep in the store room when the fire broke out.

“This was a fire at Hotel Vrindavan Green in Vrindavan town of Mathura district on Thursday morning. This hotel has two buildings which are interconnected. The guests reside in the part that has rooms, which is why they were safe from the fire, which broke out in another part that had the kitchen and restaurant underneath and the store room above,” Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said.

“Officials from the fire and the police departments reached the spot and contained the fire,” he said. “Two men, said to be the temporary staff hired for an ongoing religious congregation in the hotel died in the fire as they were sleeping in the store room and could not move out. Another staff of hotel also suffered burns and is undergoing treatment.”

“The exact reason for the fire is yet to be known but prima facie it appears to be due to a short circuit,” he added.