Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Meghalaya HSSLC results to be announced on May 9

Meghalaya HSSLC results to be announced on May 9

ByDavid Laitphlang
May 07, 2023 08:38 PM IST

The notice further informed that the results booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the date for the release of class 12th results. According to the official notification, results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) science, commerce and vocational streams will be out on May 9.

(Representative Photo)

The notice further informed that the results booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in and that they may ba accessed from www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.result.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
commerce science
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP