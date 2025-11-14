MCD issues over 5k fines for violations of air pollution, sanitation norms

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued 482 fines for violations of air pollution norms and 4,614 for sanitation-related offences during November 1 and 12, and collected more than ₹70 lakh, according to MCD data. So far in November, the MCD’s central zone has seen the most fines for air pollution at 104, followed by the south zone at 76 (HT photo)

An MCD official said the violators were penalised for any activity that adds to air pollution, such as flouting of construction norms, open burning, etc.

He added that while the civic body had been regularly penalising violators, it had gotten more stringent since November 1 due to the worsening of the city’s air quality.

The fines are based on the directives issued by the National Green Tribunal, and can range from ₹5000, for smaller offences like open burning, to ₹50,000, for bigger violations such as construction without dust control equipment, to even ₹5 lakh for certain violations.

So far in November, the MCD’s central zone has seen the most fines for air pollution at 104, followed by the south zone at 76.

The fines for sanitation violations are issued in accordance with the MCD bye-laws, and range from ₹200 to ₹5000, said another MCD official.

“These fines are issued for any activity that creates unsanitary conditions, such as dumping of waste in the open, households not segregating their waste, and street vendors not having bins,” the official said.

The MCD’s city SP zone has seen the most fines for the same at 1,015, followed by the Shahdara North zone at 489.