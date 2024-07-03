 MCG fines 498 violators for dumping waste in open spaces - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
MCG fines 498 violators for dumping waste in open spaces

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2024 05:58 AM IST

MCG officials said, despite regular drives in residential areas some individuals continue to pollute public spaces by dumping waste

Gurugram: In a concerted effort to keep Gurugram clean, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been running an intensive cleanliness campaign under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Program (SWEEP), officials said.

As part of the special cleanliness drive, garbage trolleys have been placed at 45 locations identified as regular dumping spots. Citizens are being encouraged to use these trolleys instead of littering on the ground by the MCG to keep the city clean. (HT PHOTO.)
They said to promote cleanliness awareness vehicles and street play artists are educating the public about the importance of cleanliness and its role in preventing diseases. MCG will run campaigns between July 1 and August 31, with various activities aimed at ensuring cleanliness and promoting public hygiene, they added.

According to MCG officials, despite regular drives in residential areas some individuals continue to pollute public spaces by dumping waste.

“In the last 24 hours, we have conducted inspections across all four zones, caught 498 violators red-handed littering public areas. The teams issued on-the-spot challans and collected a total fine of 2.49 lakh from the offenders,” said Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG commissioner.

This ongoing campaign is meant to maintain cleanliness and enforce strict penalties against those who disrupt the sanitation system. The corporation urges all citizens to cooperate and help keep the city clean, said officials.

Bangar further said, the offenders were warned against littering the city, with the threat of legal action for repeated violations. “On Tuesday, during an inspection, the senior sanitation inspector’s team from Zone-1 of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon fined the ATS Triumph Society in Sector-104 25,000. Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, this society falls under the bulk waste generator category and is required to dispose of its waste within the premises. The fine was imposed for non-compliance with these rules,” he said.

MCG officials said as part of the special cleanliness drive, garbage trolleys have been placed at 45 locations identified as regular dumping spots. Citizens are being encouraged to use these trolleys instead of littering on the ground. Additional garbage trolleys will be placed at remaining spots soon, said officials.

Wednesday, July 03, 2024
