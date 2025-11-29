MCG launches two-year vaccination drive to control stray dog population in Gurugram

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has approved a 2-year animal birth control and mass vaccination programme to keep stray dog population in check and reduce the risk of rabies across the city. The Samiti will carry out “large-scale” sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs across Gurugram zones 1, 2, 3 and 4. (PTI)

The project, which will run from November 29 to November 28, 2027, has been allotted to an NGO — Maa Baglamukhi Sewa Samiti, Jabalpur — according to MCG work orders.

The Samiti will carry out “large-scale” sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs across Gurugram zones 1, 2, 3 and 4. The contractor will receive ₹700 per sterilisation and ₹250 per vaccination/immunisation, according to official documents.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative is essential for public safety as well as animal welfare. “Given the rise in stray dog population and the risk of rabies, this campaign was extremely necessary. Large-scale sterilisation and vaccination will help prevent uncontrolled breeding and protect citizens from dangerous diseases.”

Residents, meanwhile, expressed growing concern over the unchecked stray dog population, estimated by civic officials at around 50,000.

In October, MCG had also released new guidelines for stray dog management in line with the Supreme Court’s August 2025 order, which mandated RWAs to designate feeding zones away from crowded or sensitive areas and form an animal welfare committee to address disputes involving animals.

Officials said the initiative aims to curb uncontrolled breeding, minimise human-animal conflict and create a safer public-health environment. The campaign is supervised by the chief medical officer, MCG, and the Samiti must adhere to the technical norms outlined in the tender and detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) documents, officials added.

The work orders state that the Samiti must begin operations on November 29, 2025, and complete the assignment by November 28, 2027, unless replaced earlier by a long-term tender.

The Samiti is also required to deposit a “performance guarantee” of 5% of the allotted work amount within 15 days, and sign a detailed work agreement with the MCG.

The MCG has directed the agency to coordinate with senior sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors to take charge of the designated feeding zones and commence field operations.

Gurugram has witnessed a steady increase in street dog populations, leading to concerns over dog bites and rabies risk. MCG said the initiative will “scientifically and humanely” control the population while ensuring every stray dog receives timely immunisation.

Dahiya appealed to residents to support the campaign by cooperating with field teams and reporting unsterilised or unvaccinated stray dogs in their neighbourhoods.