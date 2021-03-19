IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / MCG order will have heavy impact on business, say Gurugram meat shop owners
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCG order will have heavy impact on business, say Gurugram meat shop owners

Gurugram A day after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) decided to shut meat shops in the city every Tuesday, stakeholders said the move will further impact their business, which has already been hit by the pandemic and the recent avian influenza scare
READ FULL STORY
By Kartik Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Gurugram

A day after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) decided to shut meat shops in the city every Tuesday, stakeholders said the move will further impact their business, which has already been hit by the pandemic and the recent avian influenza scare.

They also said that people turned up to buy meat on Tuesdays as well and there was not much slowdown in sale on that particular day.

The MCG’s house meeting on Thursday saw two councillors proposing that meat shops in the city remain closed on Tuesdays keeping religious sentiments in mind. Even though the municipal commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, said that it was an individual choice, the proposal was approved after officials pointed out that as per the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation bylaws, 2008, any municipal corporation across the state has the power to close meat shops on a single day of a week, with immediate effect.

MCG officials on Friday said the new rule will be implemented from next week onwards.

“Over the last 12 months, a number of factors beyond our control have impacted and reduced business already. The direction to close shops one day a week is only going to hit our businesses further. The MCG should realise that only one community, that also a few members from among them, does not prefer eating meat on Tuesdays. Others consume meat and MCG should factor this and cancel this decision,” said Arif Khan, a meat seller in sector 12.

Pritam Bhagat, president of Jacobpura meat shops association said that the association will write to the MCG on the matter.

“Besides writing to the MCG, there is little else we can do. Meat shops carry out sizeable business on Tuesdays. Closing them will only lead to loss of business. We will write to the MCG to withdraw their decision,” said Bhagat.

A few meat shop owners said that they were waiting for official communication or notice from the MCG on the matter.

“We have only seen the development on social media and in news. We are yet to receive any official communication from the MCG on the matter. We will take requisite action after receiving an official communication,” said David Watharkar, owner David & Company, a meat shop in DLF Phase 1.

Ashish Singla, chief medical officer (CMO), MCG, who oversees issuance of licences to meat shops, besides fining and seizing of illegal ones, said that the civic body will start enforcement measures starting next Tuesday and close meat shops found operating on the day.

Singla said that the owners will be initially given verbal warnings from the MCG to shift to this change, and continued violation will invite penalties and the possibility of sealing of their shops.

“Similar to other enforcement measures, we will give ample time to meat shop owners to shift to this change. After official warnings, we will start levying fines on them and if they continue to disobey the order, we will seal their shops,” said Singla.

He further said that the MCG will be meeting before Monday to constitute teams of officials for enforcement measures and for issuing an official notification to meat shop owners, regarding the closing of meat shops on Tuesdays.

MCG officials also said that they will be examining the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation bylaws, 2008, to see if online meat delivery stores will also come under the purview.

At least two online meat delivery stores did not comment on the matter.

The closure of meat shops also took a political turn with the ruling party and the opposition having a different stance on the matter.

“Every occupation has one day off in a week. The MCG has taken a decision to shut down meat shops on Tuesday on the advice of meat shop owners. The shopkeepers are of a view that fewer people eat meat on Tuesday and their business will not be affected by observing off on Tuesday,” said OP Dhankar, Haryana BJP president.

In the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Friday, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition, however, condemned MCG’s decision.

“Gurugram is a cosmopolitan city, and such type of decisions should be taken after taking advice from various stakeholders,” said Hooda.

With inputs from Pawan Sharma in Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Friday also recorded the highest cases so far this year in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
Friday also recorded the highest cases so far this year in Ludhiana. (Shutterstock)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases breach 30,000 mark with 292 infections, four dead

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The fresh infections took the district’s active cases to 1,643, while the death toll also rose to 1,072
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State’s first open gym for girls to come up in Baghpat village

By S Raju, Bijraul(baghpat)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
It sounded like a dream come true for Priyanka Sharma, 28, a gym trainer, when divisional commissioner Surendra Singh gave a positive response to her request to set up state’s first open gym (outdoor gym) for girls in her village Bijraul in Baghpat district during a ‘Jan Chaupal’ recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCG order will have heavy impact on business, say Gurugram meat shop owners

By Kartik Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Gurugram A day after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) decided to shut meat shops in the city every Tuesday, stakeholders said the move will further impact their business, which has already been hit by the pandemic and the recent avian influenza scare
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

CM directs officials to increase chalans for violating mask discipline

By Archana Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Gurugram: With the city recording an uptick in coronavirus infections since the beginning of March, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the district administration to strictly implement the challans against people violating the mask and social distancing rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

From April 1, mine tags a must for heavy vehicles

By Haidar Naqvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
KANPUR From April 1, mine tags will be mandatory for heavy vehicles such as trucks and dumpers engaged in transporting sand, crushed stones or red sand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

24/7 vaccination to be discontinued from April 1

By Archana Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Gurugram: Round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination that was launched in at least six hospitals in the district on March 15 will be discontinued from April 1 due to low footfall during night hours, leading to vaccine wastage, Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three injured in slum fire in Vasant Kunj

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi A 35-year-old suffered burns while trying to save two children from a fire that broke out in Rangpuri JJ Cluster in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj during the early hours on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man lynched for trying to snatch mobile in Narela, police arrest two

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi A 20-year-old man was tied up by some factory workers and beaten to death after he was caught while snatching a mobile phone in outer Delhi’s Narela, police said after arresting two of the alleged killers on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

A year after lockdown, social distancing a myth at Sarojini Nagar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi Pramod Sharma (58) had demarcated the waiting area outside his shop in Sarojini Nagar in June last year, when the Delhi government allowed markets to reopen after months of lockdown that had been necessitated to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Akhilesh, Jayant urge farmers to remain united

By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary criticised the Centre’s three new farm reform laws while jointly addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in the Bajna area of Mathura district on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

30,686 beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist on Friday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:46 PM IST
PUNE At least 30,686 doses were administered to beneficiaries in Pune district on Friday out of which over 25,841 got their first dose
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP logs 393 fresh cases including 90 in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
LUCKNOW The state capital registered a sharp rise in fresh Covid cases as 90 more people tested positive for the virus on Friday while the health department began the exercise to make additional arrangements for Covid patients at hospitals and other facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MPSC issues guidelines for students ahead of exams on March 21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Friday issued safety guidelines for student aspirants appearing for the forthcoming preliminary examination to be held on March 21 (Sunday)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid death in Araria alarms authorities

By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
ARARIA The death of a 70-year-old woman in Araria on Thursday due to Covid-19 has alarmed health officials in the region, who said arrival of migrant workers from Mumbai, Punjab and Delhi for Holi celebrations at home only added to their concerns
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sonepat police on Friday produced accused cop Mahesh before a local court. (Getty Images)
The Sonepat police on Friday produced accused cop Mahesh before a local court. (Getty Images)
others

Gangster shot at: Accused cop sent to 3-day police remand

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
A day after dreaded gangster Ajay alias Bittu was shot at outside the Sonepat court by a police personnel, who was escorting him, police on Friday produced accused cop Mahesh before a local court, which sent him to three-day police remand
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP