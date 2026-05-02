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MCG to set up 16 C&D waste collection centres across Gurugram

Gurugram will establish 16 C&D waste collection centres to enhance waste disposal compliance, costing ₹4.52 crore, amid ongoing pollution concerns.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will establish 16 construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres across all four zones of the city to improve compliance with waste disposal norms in Gurugram, an official said on Friday.

Gurugram currently has one C&D waste processing facility in Basai. (HT Archive)

Across all four zones, two centres will be set up in Sector 46 and 47 (Zone 1), two centres in Sector 4 and Sarai STP (Zone 2), and five centres in Sector 21, Sector 22, Sector 38, Sector 40, and Palam Vihar C2 Block (Zone 3).

In Zone 4, seven additional sites include Ullahwas Road opposite Lemon Tree hotel, Baliyawas, Kadipur near Rotary Blood Bank, Sector 57 boosting Station, Sector 56 boosting station, Atul Kataria Chowk green belt and Kadarpur.

The city currently has one C&D waste processing facility in Basai, which was earlier designed to process 300 tonnes but has since been expanded to handle up to 1,200 tonnes.

The project is estimated to cost 4.52 crore – 54.54 lakh for Zone 1, 70.71 lakh for Zone 2, 1.36 crore for Zone 3, and 1.90 crore for Zone 4.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / MCG to set up 16 C&D waste collection centres across Gurugram
Home / Cities / Other Cities / MCG to set up 16 C&D waste collection centres across Gurugram
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