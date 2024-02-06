Meat sale banned in localities within 500 metres of Magh Mela area For Representation Only (PTI FILE)

HT Correspondent

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com

PRAYAGRAJ: The sale of meat has been banned within a half-kilometer radius of the Magh Mela area. This proposal was approved during the meeting of the Nagar Nigam Working Committee on Saturday. Many social and religious organisations have been advocating for the ban on meat sales in the neighborhoods close to the Magh Mela area.

According to Nagar Nigam officials, fish and meat markets have been pinpointed, and the ban will be strictly enforced upon receiving written orders.

It’s noteworthy that there are numerous meat shops, including fish markets, in the vicinity of the Magh Mela area, such as Allapur, Jhunsi, Daraganj, Sohbatiabagh, Bairana, Kydganj, among others. Additionally, some traders sell chicken and fish on the roadside and often dispose of waste materials on the streets, as highlighted by some corporators during the meeting.

Corporators emphasised that the sale of meat not only offends the religious sentiments of locals but also pilgrims passing through these areas en route to Sangam.

For several years, many corporators, along with various social and religious organizations, have been advocating for a ban on meat sales in the localities surrounding the Magh Mela area.

Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani endorsed the proposal during the meeting and instructed the Nagar Nigam Veterinary Department to promptly implement the decision.

Dr Vijay Amrit Raj, chief veterinary officer of Nagar Nigam, said that he is awaiting the written order regarding the ban. Once received, notices will be issued to those operating meat shops within a 500-meter radius of the Magh Mela area. He further mentioned that many fish markets and shops have already been identified by zonal officers.