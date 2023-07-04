Home / Cities / Others / Delhi-bound passenger aircraft diverted to Lucknow after med emergency

Delhi-bound passenger aircraft diverted to Lucknow after med emergency

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023

The patient has been declared unfit for air travel by doctors. The flight left for Delhi at 4.16 pm without him.

LUCKNOW A medical emergency prompted Delhi-bound Indigo Airlines (6E-2303) to divert to Lucknow on Tuesday. The flight, which took off from Patna at 2 pm, landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 2.45 pm after a 50-year-old passenger, Shabbaur Rahman, started complaining of dizziness and unease. It was Rahman’s first air travel experience.

The flight, which took off from Patna at 2 pm, landed at 2.45 pm. (HT File)
Subsequently, the pilot of the Indigo airlines contacted Lucknow’s Air Traffic Control and sought permission for an emergency landing due to medical reasons. The permission was immediately granted, said the spokesperson of the Lucknow airport.

He said, “As soon as the aircraft landed, the passenger was examined by the doctor at the airport. Thereafter, he was shifted to the Apollo Hospital for further treatment. After a medical examination of the passenger, doctors said that his BP had plummeted and he was also experiencing weakness and dehydration. Rahman has been declared unfit for air travel by doctors. The flight left for Delhi at 4.16 pm without him.”

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
