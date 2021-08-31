Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Medical practitioner lynched in Bihar’s Jamui
others

Medical practitioner lynched in Bihar’s Jamui

A case has been registered with the Gidhdhaur police station against five named accused and 15 others, but no arrest has been made yet, the police said.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:10 PM IST
40-year-old rural medical practitioner (RMP) was allegedly beaten to death for his suspected illicit relationship with a married woman in Bihar’s Jamui district late Monday night. (FILE)

PATNA

A 40-year-old rural medical practitioner (RMP) was allegedly beaten to death for his suspected illicit relationship with a married woman in Bihar’s Jamui district late Monday night.

A case has been registered with the Gidhdhaur police station against five named accused and 15 others, but no arrest has been made yet, the police said, adding that the incident took place at Nichli-Seva village around 11.30 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Pandit.

Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Gidhdhaur police station, said the man’s hands and legs tied and he was thrashed by nearly two dozen men. “Villagers have alleged that he developed sexual relationship with the women and girls during their treatment,” said the SHO.

Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Dr Rakesh Kumar said the police were examining call detail records of the named accused, victim and the woman as part of their probe.

In a similar incident on Monday, a man beaten to death in a village in Saharsa district on suspicion of cattle theft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune monsoon break: Second lowest rainfall recd in Aug for a decade

PMC sanctions 324 crore for sewage plan in 11 merged villages

NCP member wants Kondhwa Haj House to be get same treatment as Dhankawadi Ram statue

COEP jumbo facility to run for three more months
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP