Meerut: Alarming! Corona graph rising in western UP cities

After hitting bigger cities of the state, now the smaller cities of western Uttar Pradesh are getting overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. In all, 1802 people have tested positive for the virus in eight cities of the region while nine people succumbed during the treatment, as per the health department.

However, the reports released by the health department shows a disparity in the number of deaths that are being witnessed. The register at Surajkund cremation ground in Meerut records the death of 24 corona patients between April 12 and April 16 while the health department registers only 10 Covid deaths, in the district, during these four days.

The number of corona cases is drastically surging in cities of western Uttar Pradesh that has recorded 1802 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the past 24 hours. The maximum number of positive cases were reported from Meerut with 551 new cases and 2 deaths followed by 362 cases and 4 deaths in Muzaffarnagar, 192 cases and 1 death in Bulandshahr, 272 cases in Saharanpur, 168 in Bijnor, 123 cases and 1 death in Hapur, 60 cases and 1 death in Baghpat and 74 new Covid cases in Shamli district.

The health department officials claim that appropriate arrangement has been made in the hospitals for treatment of corona patients and additional beds are being arranged to meet the demands with increasing positive cases. Health department officials said that the district has presently 1935 beds available with oxygen and 335 ICU beds are also available to treat critically ill patients.

Dr Ambesh Pawar, the president of Meerut Nursing Homes Association which has 120 registered members claimed that district administration has so far hired services of eight private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients. “These are not exclusive Covid hospitals, but the separate arrangement has been made for treating Covid patients,” shared Dr Pawar and added that these hospitals all together have 150 to 200 beds available for treating Covid patients.

During a meeting with hospital and nursing-home owners on Saturday, district magistrate K Balaji insisted on converting few hospitals into Covid hospitals. “We have motivated a few hospitals to convert themselves as Covid hospitals and hope that some private hospitals would willingly come forward to declare them as Covid hospitals,” said Dr Pawar.

Presently, the district has a level 3 hospital for the treatment of Covid patients in LLRM Medical College. The Subharti and NCR Medical College are L2 hospitals. Four CHCs also have converted into L1 and L2 level hospitals to provide treatment to Covid patients.