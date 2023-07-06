App launched to help kanwarias find routes, toilets, & potable water

MEERUT In a bid to provide kanwarias easy access to facilities and officials during their yatra, the district administration has launched an app -- sugamkanwadmeerut.com -- which can be downloaded using a barcode. The yatra would conclude on Shivratri (July 15). (HT Photo)

Sharing details about the app, the chief development officer (CDO) of Meerut, Shashank Choudhary, said that the need for such an app was felt to provide hands-on information to lakhs of kanwarias who walk miles on the road with the kanwar facing multiple difficulties and challenges.

He said that the app could be downloaded on mobile phones through a barcode which would be put up and distributed on the kanwar route. The app would help kanwarias locate important camps, facilities of drinking water, medical assistance, and public toilets on their route in the district.

Choudhary added that the app will also contain the phone numbers of officials so that kanwarias could easily access them at the time of their need. Notably, the Kanwar Yatra has begun with the onset of Shravan on July 4. The yatra would conclude on Shivratri (July 15) with the offering of Gangajal in Lord Shiva temples.

