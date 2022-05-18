Meerut-Delhi Expressway: Erratic toll deductions leave commuters perplexed
Commuting on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway has become a nightmare for the commuters these days on account of erratic toll deductions. Some travellers have even complained about receiving messages for deduction a day after their journey.
The NHAI had started collecting toll on the expressway from April 1 this year. Although one and a half months have already passed since the system was initiated, the technical glitches still exist.
There are numerous complaints about delay in receiving messages of deduction and many times even excess amounts have been deducted.
Sources said, apart from the technical glitches in toll collection system, the construction work at the railway over bridge at Chipiyana in district Ghaziabad is still underway which causes frequent jams on that stretch. Besides, facilities of rest rooms, restaurants, etc are yet to be completed.
Commenting over the issue, general secretary of Sanyukt Vyapar Samiti in Meerut, Vipul Singhal, who frequently travels on the expressway, shared his experiences. He said that technical problem at Kashi Toll plaza was visible from the day toll collection started. He said, “Boom barriers of toll plaza sometimes open quickly or one has to wait for a long period. Message of toll deductions flashes a day after the journey.”
Atul Sharma, president of Sankalp organisation, said ₹250 was deducted as toll for her journey between Meerut and Noida although she took NH 24 from Dasna. “The deduction should have been only ₹140 from both the sides as per the toll rate,” she said.
Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar, project director of Meerut-Delhi expressway said that a team of technical experts has been called to examine and rectify the issue.
An arrangement has been made for commuters to lodge their complaint at Kashi toll plaza in Meerut. He also provided a list of customer care numbers of banks and payment portals where commuters could lodge complaint to claim extra money deducted from their FASTag account.
“I have spoken to concerned staff and technical team has been summoned to rectify the issue immediately,” he said.
One of the commuters said he travelled between Dasna to Meerut and returned and ₹485 was deducted from his FASTag account against the prescribed rate of ₹140 for the return journey. Toll was deducted even at the Bhojpur toll gate which he never visited, he claimed.
The toll between Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan is ₹155 but commuters complained about deduction of ₹155 even for a short distance. Later, the NHAI clarified that it happened because fibre wire was damaged between Ghaziabad and Delhi.
BJP MP of Meerut Rajendra Agarwal said that he was aware of the issue and also had a word with the NHAI officials to rectify it immediately. He said that he would again communicate the problems to the officials concerned.
-
Haryana farmers to get ₹4,000 per acre for growing paddy using direct-seeded rice method
Encouraged by the cultivators' response to its incentive-driven policy of promoting direct-seeded rice (DSR) technique last year, Haryana agriculture department on Tuesday set one lakh acre as the target of sowing paddy with this water-saving alternative method in 12 leading paddy-growing districts. The agriculture department will promote this rice production technique in 12 districts where groundwater is already alarmingly low. And farmers opting for DSR technique will receive ₹4,000 per acre incentive.
-
Mining operations of defaulters suspended again by Haryana govt
Under fire from the Opposition, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mining operations of a number of defaulting mining contractors who were granted relaxation for the payment of dues last week. The decision allowed defaulting mining contractors in state to resume mining operations. Hindustan Times had on April 13 highlighted the controversial move of allowing defaulting mining contractors to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for payment of dues.
-
Brick kiln workers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of brick kiln workers, their children and family members reached Karnal's mini-secretariat to raise their demand for a hike in their wages. This was their third protest in the past two weeks as they held a protest on similar demands on May 12 and 6. They slammed the government for not taking their concerns turning a blind eye to their issues and demanded the chief minister to take immediate steps to address their grievances.
-
Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV
Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV. Police said Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles. The police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab.
-
1st Bada Mangal: Faith teems over as devout pour into Lucknow’s Hanuman temples
Devout thronged city temples to celebrate the first Bada Mangal with faith and fervour, more so because Bada Mangal was being observed after a pandemic-induced break of two years. After a two-year interruption, the city's Bhandaras returned, as did the traditional fair in Aliganj beside the new Hanuman temple. Another prominent temple in the city, Hanuman Setu, where Bada Mangal is celebrated in a grand manner, also witnessed significant crowds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics