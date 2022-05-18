Meerut-Delhi Expressway: Erratic toll deductions leave commuters perplexed

Commuting on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway has become a nightmare for the commuters these days on account of erratic toll deductions. Some travellers have even complained about receiving messages for deduction a day after their journey.

The NHAI had started collecting toll on the expressway from April 1 this year. Although one and a half months have already passed since the system was initiated, the technical glitches still exist.

There are numerous complaints about delay in receiving messages of deduction and many times even excess amounts have been deducted.

Sources said, apart from the technical glitches in toll collection system, the construction work at the railway over bridge at Chipiyana in district Ghaziabad is still underway which causes frequent jams on that stretch. Besides, facilities of rest rooms, restaurants, etc are yet to be completed.

Commenting over the issue, general secretary of Sanyukt Vyapar Samiti in Meerut, Vipul Singhal, who frequently travels on the expressway, shared his experiences. He said that technical problem at Kashi Toll plaza was visible from the day toll collection started. He said, “Boom barriers of toll plaza sometimes open quickly or one has to wait for a long period. Message of toll deductions flashes a day after the journey.”

Atul Sharma, president of Sankalp organisation, said ₹250 was deducted as toll for her journey between Meerut and Noida although she took NH 24 from Dasna. “The deduction should have been only ₹140 from both the sides as per the toll rate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar, project director of Meerut-Delhi expressway said that a team of technical experts has been called to examine and rectify the issue.

An arrangement has been made for commuters to lodge their complaint at Kashi toll plaza in Meerut. He also provided a list of customer care numbers of banks and payment portals where commuters could lodge complaint to claim extra money deducted from their FASTag account.

“I have spoken to concerned staff and technical team has been summoned to rectify the issue immediately,” he said.

One of the commuters said he travelled between Dasna to Meerut and returned and ₹485 was deducted from his FASTag account against the prescribed rate of ₹140 for the return journey. Toll was deducted even at the Bhojpur toll gate which he never visited, he claimed.

The toll between Meerut and Sarai Kale Khan is ₹155 but commuters complained about deduction of ₹155 even for a short distance. Later, the NHAI clarified that it happened because fibre wire was damaged between Ghaziabad and Delhi.

BJP MP of Meerut Rajendra Agarwal said that he was aware of the issue and also had a word with the NHAI officials to rectify it immediately. He said that he would again communicate the problems to the officials concerned.