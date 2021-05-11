Meet men who refill cylinders all night to breathe life into Covid-19 patients

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is raging across the country, many are braving all odds to serve society and stand firm for their duty. One such noble soul is Vijay Kumar, a small-time worker in an oxygen factory in Bari Brahmana who is working overtime to fill the oxygen cylinders.

As the queues of cylinders pile up for re-fill and supply to the hospitals, Vijay, along with three of his colleagues, work the night shift to meet the target.

When asked about his job, he smiled and said that when one sees the patients struggling to get oxygen, he feels it is his duty to contribute in his own small way to save lives.

He said he is now living mostly within the factory premises along with other workers and adequate care is being taken to ensure their safety by making provisions for kits and sanitizers.

While recalling his family who lives in Ramnagar, Vijay hoped that his family is safe and keeping good health, adding that when he is filling the oxygen cylinders, he prays that no one from any family loses his or her battle with the virus. He said it is their duty to ensure that the requirement of different hospitals is met on time and for that losing a little sleep is no big deal.