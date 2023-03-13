Meet on inclusion and sustainability: ‘No sustainable development sans common man’

Vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai, on Monday said that we cannot talk about sustainable development without involving the common man. He said that to make the nation self-reliant and sustainable, it is necessary that all people in the country are given tasks suited to them, to achieve these goals.

The inaugural session of the meet underway on Monday (HT Photo)

Prof Rai was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference on ‘Inclusion and sustainability: Building a self-reliant India’ organised by School of Management Studies, Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU).

The conference has been sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.

Presiding over the event, prof Seema Singh, vice-chancellor, UPRTOU, said that the university is providing inclusive education to various stakeholders: prison inmates, transgender, differently abled, women, and people in the age group of 18 and 80 years. Thus, there has been an increase in enrollment which further contributes to the gross enrollment ratio, she said.

The special guest, prof CK Jaggi of Delhi University, said that we have policies but due to lack of proper implementation we are lagging. We have to emphasise on making smart citizens who do their duty first, he added.

Delivering the keynote address, prof Ravinder Rena from Durban School of Technology, Durban, South Africa, discussed the four pillars of sustainability.

He said that we have a common Mother Earth and we should come together to create a better world.

Earlier, the guests were welcomed by the co-convenor of the conference, prof AK Malik and the coordinator, Gyan Prakash Yadav, who gave a brief introduction about the international conference.

Various technical sessions were held in the two-day conference. In one such session, prof Ravindra Raina spoke about the role of industry in sustainable development and Rajneesh Ratna of the department of business management, Royal University of Bhutan, spoke on competency-based teaching-learning process.