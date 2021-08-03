Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mega vax drive: Lucknow tops the chart in UP with 80,410 doses in a day
others

Mega vax drive: Lucknow tops the chart in UP with 80,410 doses in a day

LUCKNOW The state capital administered 80,410 Covid vaccine doses on Tuesday – the highest among all the 75 districts of UP – during a mega vaccination drive organised across the state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Beneficiaries during a mega vaccination camp at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

On June 25, Lucknow had achieved a single-day vaccination count of 28,131.

On June 25, Lucknow had achieved a single-day vaccination count of 28,131.

“None of the beneficiaries, who came for vaccination, were returned. Some of the centres conducted vaccination till late evening,” said Lucknow chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal, who inspected the vaccination centres at the community health centre in Kakori and at Chhota Imambada.

The health department had arranged over 88,000 vaccine doses against a target of 69,000 set by the state health department. There were 373 vaccination booths at 171 vaccination centres in Lucknow for the mega vaccination camp.

“Maximum enthusiasm was seen among beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age. They not only came for vaccination, but also assisted the elderly and women to reach vaccination centres,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow division, the target was to administer 2.91 lakh doses of the vaccine in six districts – Hardoi 51000 doses, Lakhimpur Kheri 48,000 doses, Lucknow 69,000 doses, Rae Bareli 36,000 doses, Sitapur 51,000 doses and Unnao 36,000 doses.

The target was fixed at three times the average daily vaccination target (on normal days). By 6pm, 82.97% of the target was achieved, where Lucknow had met 96.40% of the target by 6pm and Hardoi 96.45% of the target.

BOX

DURING THE DAY

Time ---- No. of doses

12 pm---- 6777 doses

1 pm ----21663 doses

3 pm ---- 29806 doses

4 pm ---- 38399 doses

7 pm ---- 70583 doses

8 pm ---- 80410 doses

