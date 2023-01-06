Meghalaya: 3 more legislators resign, set to join ruling NPP ahead of polls

Three more legislators have resigned and are set to join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) ahead of assembly polls in Meghalaya.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF)’s Hamletson Dohling and Jason S Mawlong and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP)’s Samlin Malngiang on Thursday submitted their resignations to the speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ten legislators have so far resigned ahead of the elections, reducing the strength of the House from 60 to 51.

Dohling, who was also a minister, said they will join the NPP. He added he quit at the request of his constituents. “As a leader, I have to listen to them.”

Dohling refused to comment on PDF leader and minister Banteidor Lyngdoh’s claim that he was offered ₹5 crore to join the NPP. “You can ask Banteidor about the offer...I have decided to join the party based on issues.” He added he has taken up issues such as Uranium mining, which should not be allowed in Meghalaya.

Mawlong said he too quit as per the wishes of his supporters. “We want to ensure stability in the government so that we can serve the people better.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malngiang said they want to ensure the NPP gets an absolute majority to lead the government so that they can give provide governance. “...We faced lots of problems in the coalition government. Therefore, it is high time that only one party should be given the mandate.”

On Wednesday, NPP lost a third lawmaker with SG Esmatur Mominin’s resignation. Earlier, Benedict Marak and Fairlene Sangma quit chief minister Conrad Sangma’s NPP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

.