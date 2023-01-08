Meghalaya: BSF seizes human hair worth 30 lakh along Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the 193 battalion deployed in Meghalaya on Sunday seized 300 kg of human hair meant for illegal sale in the international market, officials said.

According to the officials, the human hair consignment, worth ₹30 lakh in the international market, was being transported from Shillong to the bordering village Jamadwar, South West Khasi Hills meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh along the riverine area.

The porous Indo-Bangladesh international border along the Meghalaya sector is often a gateway for the trafficking of goods.

Giving details, a BSF communique read, “The seized human hair have been handed over to custom Balat, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.”

According to the BSF, it was recently established that Bangladesh has emerged as a new transit hub for ‘human hair smuggling’ for further shipping to China and Taiwan.

“Earlier Myanmar was used as a transit country. These human hair are used in making wigs which has huge international demand,” the international border sentinels informed.

“Last year 225 kgs of human hair were seized by BSF from the international border of Bangladesh,” they said.