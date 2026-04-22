Meghalaya flags land compensation along Bangladesh border after locals complain

Meghalaya government on Wednesday asked the Centre to compensate landowners whose land falls outside the proposed Indo-Bangladesh border, calling this a direct threat to livelihoods while pressing for faster clearances to build strategic roads in border areas.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said around 50 km of the border remains unfenced. (HT File Photo)

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Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said around 50-km of the border remains unfenced, but efforts to complete the fencing are facing resistance from locals over alignment concerns.

“We are trying out best to make sure this 50 odd km is fenced, however, there are some challenges,” he said. Tynsong pointed out that locals are resisting the fencing as it pushes their cultivable land into “no man’s land”.

“Some land owners said if the fencing passes from here then the maximum land will fall under the no man’s land. If that is the case, then the government has to pay us compensation for even those areas falling outside the fencing,” Tynsong said.

Also Read: Meghalaya’s border trade disrupted by turmoil in Bangladesh

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state has taken this matter with the ministry of home affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state has taken this matter with the ministry of home affairs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tynsong also pointed that Centre has tightened vigil along the border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tynsong also pointed that Centre has tightened vigil along the border. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think the government of India, ministry of home affairs has issued a strict regulation to the border security forces…to be more proactive making sure that no infiltrators happens,” he said, adding that additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed in vulnerable stretches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the government of India, ministry of home affairs has issued a strict regulation to the border security forces…to be more proactive making sure that no infiltrators happens,” he said, adding that additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed in vulnerable stretches. {{/usCountry}}

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