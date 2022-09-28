Meghalaya HC directs govt to chalk out comprehensive plan for coal mining

The Meghalaya high court directed the state government to initiate a detailed procedure for allowing mining of coal in the hill state.

The directions came on Monday, for which the entire order was released on Tuesday.

During the hearing a PIL on the matter, a bench headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee in its order said, “A comprehensive process may be initiated by the State government, at its discretion, for permitting mining of coal upon due adherence to the provisions of the (MMDR) Act of 1957.”

The bench further directed the state government to churn out final plans for auctioning and transportation of the over 31.26 lakh of already extracted coal lying across different parts of the state.

It said, “Final plans for transportation and auction should be placed before the matter is taken up next and the process of auction started, if possible. The matter will appear three weeks hence.”

The order stated that for the first time, justice BP Katakey had while submitting his sixth interim report had indicated that positive and satisfactory measures have, finally, been taken which should facilitate in the consequent effectuation of the outstanding directions and the sale of all the coal by the end of 2023.

The interim report had also informed that the mining and geology department secretary of Meghalaya, along with a representative of Coal India Limited had submitted before justice Katakey that the process of finalisation of the revised comprehensive plan for transportation and auction of the re-verified/reassessed inventorised coal would be completed within a week and the same placed before Justice Katakey.

The report further informed about the completion of the re-verification and reassessment of inventorised coal at the 24 locations indicated in the third interim report of May 23, 2022, except at two locations in the West Khasi Hills District.

Justice Katakey has also reported that the chief secretary had submitted a report on the implementation of the outstanding directions. This, obviously, refers to the report dated September 19, 2022 which has been filed in Court.

“Random physical verification is proposed to be undertaken by Justice Katakey and the sixth interim report speaks of “Positive steps taken by the chief secretary” and that orders of this Court appear now “to bear the fruit…” the bench observed.

The sixth interim report also referred to 92,269.43 MT of recently illegally mined coal that has to be dealt with under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

According to a bar-chart appended to the interim report, the total amount of coal available for auction by Coal India Limited is or is expected to be approximately 31,26,025 MT. The transportation of the coal in a phased manner over the next five quarters has also been clearly mentioned in the same chart, which the Court hoped that the exercise is completed as planned and charted out.

Meanwhile, the bench also recalled its September 7 order completely and stated, “It is hoped that appropriate steps in right earnest will be taken to ensure that all the outstanding directions of the Supreme Court and the NGT are complied with and that illegal coal-mining in the State is completely arrested.”

The next hearing will be held on October 18.