Meghalaya polls: Sangma says wave of support for NPP

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said there was a wave of support for his National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and that they will return to power in the state. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma in a queue outside a polling booth. (PTI)

“Voting is taking place... we are seeing the wave throughout Meghalaya. So, it is not just in Garo Hills, but we are seeing it in the Khasi Hills as well,” he said after voting in South Tura, where he is contesting from.

Sangma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Meghalaya, including in South Tura, would not help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) much.

“People come to listen to and see big leaders, but in the end, problems at the grassroots and constituency level and other local issues are different. People might come to see the Prime Minister, but that does not mean all of that would get converted to votes,” said Sangma.

He said Trinamool Congress (TMC), which emerged as the state’s main opposition following the defection of 12 Congress lawmakers, would not be able to get much support. Sangma added that NPP did not take anyone lightly.

“I have always maintained that we never take our opponents lightly. In politics, one should not take rivals lightly and I never do that. Every opponent is important, and we always work seriously. This is true for this election as well,” said Sangma.

Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya in 2018, winning 21 out of 60 seats. NPP bagged 19 seats and the BJP two. They formed the government with help of regional parties and Independents.

The BJP and Congress are contesting 60 seats. NPP has fielded 57 and TMC 56 candidates.

