Meghalaya’s NPP announces three candidates for Assam assembly elections

The National People’s Party (NPP) of Meghalaya, led by chief minister Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday announced three candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, marking its continued push to expand in the state. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma speaks to the media in Shillong. (ANI)

This will be the second time the NPP is contesting in Assam. The party had fielded candidates in 11 seats in the 2021 assembly elections but failed to secure a win.

The party has nominated Daniel Langthasa from Haflong, former All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam from Mankachar, and Ganseng B. Sangma from Boko-Chaygaon.

Party leaders said the move is part of efforts to expand its organisational presence in Assam, particularly in select constituencies where it has recently stepped up political activity.

The announcement comes days after the NPP held a joining programme at Gohalkona in the Boko-Chaygaon constituency on March 14. The event was attended by the party’s working president and Meghalaya minister Marcuise N Marak, along with other leaders.

Several former Congress functionaries, including Johnson J Sangma, have joined the NPP along with supporters from nearby areas. He cited denial of a ticket by the Congress as the reason for his decision and indicated that he would contest from Boko-Chaygaon.

Marak said the NPP aims to strengthen the political voice of the Northeast, adding that its entry into Assam forms part of the party’s broader expansion plan.