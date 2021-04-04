Home / Cities / Others / Meritorious schools application date for Classes 11, 12 extended to April 30
Meritorious schools application date for Classes 11, 12 extended to April 30

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Meritorious schools are in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Hakumat Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district, Ghabdhan village in Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Talwara in Hoshiarpur. (HT file)

The Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students of Punjab has extended the online registration deadline for Class-11 admission from March 31 to April 30 till 5pm. The decision comes in the wake of postponement of Class-10 exams due to surge in covid cases in the district.

Class-10 students of government-aided schools and private schools affiliated to Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and those belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families with smart cards are eligible to register. A general category student should have secured 70% and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) student should have a score of 65%. The website to register is www.ssapunjab.org. There will be a common entrance test, which has not been conducted yet due to the coronavirus pandemic and schools being closed till October 2020.

To date, 5,000 students have registered against 4,600 seats in Class-11 across the 10 meritorious schools in the state. For Class-12, 2,400 students already pursuing studies in government and other schools in Class-11 have shown interest in taking admission. Meritorious schools are in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Hakumat Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district, Ghabdhan village in Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Talwara in Hoshiarpur.

Punjab meritorious schools assistant project director Inderpal Singh Malhotra said, “We have extended the date to register online to give more time to students to apply. Students are not aware of the online registration process. District education officers can ask school heads to inform students. The entrance exam is likely to be held in the third week of May, after Class-10 board exams.”

A government school English teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, “From our school, five students of Class-10 have registered online to get admission in a meritorious school. No one knew that for Class-12 too, students of Class-11 can apply.”

According to state government directions, 10% seats are reserved for wards of parents from BPL families having smart cards. There is reservation of seats for disabled students, 10% for girls and 5% for boys. Another 20% is for girls students who belong to families of women-headed household. In case, these seats cannot be filled by students from earmarked quota, these would be given to and added to the general category.

