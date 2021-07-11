Metro services on Pink Line to be affected from Monday to Thursday due to construction work

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Saturday said that sevices on its Pink line will be disrupted between Monday and Thursday due to ongoing interlinking work.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday, the services on the Pink line will be regulated between Monday and Thursday to undertake the interlinking work of Overhead Equipment (OHE) on the yet-to-be-opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations.

“Train services during these days on Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section,” DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said in the statement.

However, metro services will not be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri, and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I & Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations. “Besides, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed in the above said period,” the statement added.

The timing for the first and last train from the modified terminal stations for this period -- Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension -- will remain unchanged during this period. “Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period,” read the statement.

The normal train services on Pink Line will be resumed as per the present practice from Friday.