Metrolite project likely to roll out ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj

If all goes as per plan, locals and visitors including tourists and pilgrims to Sangam city would be enjoying comfortable rides on board ‘Metrolite’ before Mahakumbh-2025 gets underway in Prayagraj.

Hopes in this regard have arisen following a meeting of the district administration with the principal secretary (urban development), Amrit Abhijat on Monday evening.

In the meeting, divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal informed Abhijat that the survey for Metrolite has already commenced between Phaphamau and Bamhrauli besides Andawa and Chaufatka. A route between either of the two stretches would start before the Mahakumbh.

Metrolite is a light rail urban transit system being planned in India for cities with lower ridership projection and as a feeder system for the existing metro systems. It will cater to lower passenger capacity at a reduced cost than a metro line. It will have dedicated tracks, separated from the road.

Moreover, Abhijat also conveyed the intention of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that the Mahakumbh of 2025 is to be held at a grander scale than even Kumbh-2019. The CM has asked the officers to prepare a detailed and concrete action plan in this regard, officials were informed.

The officials from Lucknow made it clear that for the state government, the countdown of Mahakumbh-2025 has already started.

The divisional commissioner informed that before the Mahakumbh, information and processing of all the facilities provided to institutions and seers would be computerised and would be provided through an online portal.

Likewise, work to develop digital Kumbh museum would also soon begin. A light and sound show is being prepared to be held at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, which will be started soon. An action plan has also been sought from the health department, in which constructions in view of Kumbh would be included, informed the divisional commissioner.

After listening to all the points, the principal secretary suggested that whatever works are being done, authorities should definitely talk to the stakeholders in the district. This includes judges, lawyers, litterateurs, industrialists, businessmen, social workers and seers. Only after talking to them, administration should come up with a concrete action plan.

The state government has already earmarked ₹100 crore for Mahakumbh-2025 preparations in the recently presented budget. But till now the budget allotment has not been done due to non-preparation of an action plan of the departments, officials conceded.

The commissioner also informed the principal secretary that approach roads for temples were being widened and repaired. He said that the roads between Lalita Devi and Takshak Teerth have to be widened. In such a situation, the Public Works Department (PWD) is now conducting a survey in this regard.

He added that flyovers have to be built to reduce the crowd at intersections. The Public Works Department has also been asked to prepare a proposal in this regard as well. The proposal to build a ramp at Dashashwamedh Ghat has already been prepared. Along with this, the ramp of Bakshi Bund will be further developed.