Might announce formation of third front on Sept 25: Chautala

INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said he could announce the formation of a third front on September 25 at a rally in Jind. He spoke to the media after addressing a public meeting at the Anaj Mandi near the DC office in Yamunanagar.

“We’ve invited national and state leaders except those from BJP to the Jind rally. We’ll discuss the current situation and might make the announcement,” he said.

The party will celebrate the birth anniversary of former deputy PM Devi Lal on September 25. Chautala is pressing for a third front since his release from Tihar Jail in July and has met many leaders over this.

On scoring 88 marks in his English compartment exam, he said, “There was a break due to some reasons when I was lodged in Delhi jail. Every student should score well.”