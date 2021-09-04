Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Might announce formation of third front on Sept 25: Chautala
others

Might announce formation of third front on Sept 25: Chautala

INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said he could announce the formation of a third front on September 25 at a rally in Jind
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:56 PM IST
INLD chief and former CM OP Chautala. (HT File)

INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said he could announce the formation of a third front on September 25 at a rally in Jind. He spoke to the media after addressing a public meeting at the Anaj Mandi near the DC office in Yamunanagar.

“We’ve invited national and state leaders except those from BJP to the Jind rally. We’ll discuss the current situation and might make the announcement,” he said.

The party will celebrate the birth anniversary of former deputy PM Devi Lal on September 25. Chautala is pressing for a third front since his release from Tihar Jail in July and has met many leaders over this.

On scoring 88 marks in his English compartment exam, he said, “There was a break due to some reasons when I was lodged in Delhi jail. Every student should score well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FIR on disappearance of youth : No relief to ex-cops from HC

Farmers ready for dialogue with SAD, says Rajewal

Five mystery deaths in a family in Bihar village triggers panic

OP Chautala scores 88 marks in Class 10 English compartment exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP