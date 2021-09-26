Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Militant on the run for 19 years lands in Kishtwar police custody

The militant was identified as Dulla alias Jameel. Cops had received information about his presence and conducted a raid. He had been on the run for 19 years before he landed in police custody.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:15 AM IST
The militant who was on the run for 19 years in Kishtwar police custody on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a former militant turned absconder, who was evading arrest for the past 19 years.

He was identified as Dulla alias Jameel, son of Ghulam Bakarwal of Arnas in Reasi, who was presently putting up at Kundwar Chatroo in Kishtwar.

“On specific information received through reliable sources, a special police raid was constituted. A team led by Chatroo SHO, inspector Sandeep Parihar, arrested the absconder,” said a police officer.

Jameel was wanted in a case FIR number 38/2002 under sections 435 (mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the RPC and 7/27 Indian Arms Act registered at Chatroo police station.

“Subsequently, the absconder was produced before the court of the principal district and sessions judge in Bhaderwah and lodged in judicial custody,” he added.

