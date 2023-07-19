Milkman falls down elevator shaft, dies

Thane: A 45-year-old milkman died after falling down the elevator shaft in a residential building in Mumbra, Thane, on Tuesday. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

The man, identified as Jatashankar Baljur Pal, 45, a resident of Chand Nagar in Mumbra, had gone to Almas Colony in Kausa to deliver milk in the morning, and his body was found in the elevator shaft at around 8.30pm.

Pal lived with his two brothers, and they have been in the milk business over the last 20 years. On Tuesday, when he did not return till the afternoon, his brother, Kanheyya, alerted his younger brother and friends.

They began a search for him and later, they approached the building after someone alerted them about one man found at the base of the elevator shaft.

Dhanajay Chavan, assistant police inspector, Mumbra police station, said, “Preliminary investigation shows that there is nothing suspicious in this matter. It might be that he opened the door of the lift before the lift arrived and fell into the duct.”

The police said that it is not clear why his body went undetected in a residential building throughout the day and that they are investigating the matter.

Yasin Tadvi, officer of the Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane said, “We received a call around 8.45pm about a body of a man found in the shaft of a lift. Thereafter, we went to the spot and pulled him out.”

The police said that Jatashankar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

