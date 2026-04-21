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Mind if we drop in? Hot air balloon with 13 aboard makes emergency landing in California backyard

Mind if we drop in? Hot air balloon with 13 aboard makes emergency landing in California backyard

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:55 am IST
AP |
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A balloon landed in a Southern California backyard — a balloon with 13 people.

Mind if we drop in? Hot air balloon with 13 aboard makes emergency landing in California backyard

The enormous hot air balloon, with a pilot and passengers in the basket, descended perfectly Saturday on a small plot of grass at a home in Temecula. Hunter Perrin said he had no idea that he had visitors until a neighbor alerted him.

“I was watching TV and my wife was doing yoga,” Perrin told The Associated Press. “There was a man standing in front of my door saying, ‘They just landed.’ What? I was very confused.”

But there they were, a group of anxious people suddenly relieved to be on solid ground. Perrin's grassy backyard patch is only about 10 feet wide.

“It was unbelievable, like something out of a Disney fairy tale,” Jenna Perrin said. “The balloon didn't hit our house or our trees. It was kissing the fence.”

“Most of our landings are in wine country,” Barrett said, referring to vineyards in California's Riverside County. “Usually they're bigger backyards.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mind if we drop in? Hot air balloon with 13 aboard makes emergency landing in California backyard
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mind if we drop in? Hot air balloon with 13 aboard makes emergency landing in California backyard
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