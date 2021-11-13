Minor dies by suicide after being raped in Tripura, case lodged

A minor girl died by suicide almost 24 hours after she was allegedly raped by a neighbour of her maternal uncle at a village of Tripura, police said on Saturday.

The accused is known to be absconding.

Though the incident happened in the first week of November, the case was lodged on Friday late evening by the minor’s mother.

According to the complainant, the deceased, 16, was raped by one Sourav Shil, 21, at a village in Dhalai district on November 4 night at his home while the former came to her maternal uncle’s home in the same locality.

The minor consumed poison on November 6 and was rushed to the local hospital and later referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital where she breathed her last.

“We registered a case based on the complaint. The delay happened due to post-crematorium rituals of the deceased. We have started our investigation,” said a police official of Kamalpur Police Station.

A member of the district’s Child Line said that they met the parents after the death of the minor.

“We are waiting for a reply from Child Welfare Committee on the issue. After that, we will decide our next step,” said the member.