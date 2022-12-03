Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Minor girl raped by youth in Kaushambi

Minor girl raped by youth in Kaushambi

others
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:35 AM IST

According to reports, the minor girl was lured to a deserted spot outside the village by a youth of the same village on some pretext on Wednesday.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village under Manjhanpur police station of the Kaushambi district. The girl who somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused, informed her parents about the incident. A case was registered late Thursday night and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the minor girl was lured to a deserted spot outside the village by a youth of the same village on some pretext on Wednesday.

The youth held her hostage, tied her hands and feet and allegedly raped her.

The girl’s mother approached SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava on Thursday and lodged a complaint. On his instructions, an FIR was registered against the accused on Thursday night. Police said that the girl has been sent for medical examination and raids were being carried out to arrest the culprit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP