Minor sisters’ gangrape, murder: Accused sent to five-day police remand

The Sonepat police on Wednesday produced the four accused of alleged gangrape and poisoning of two minor sisters before a local court, which sent all accused to five-day police remand
Kundli police station SHO Ravi Kumar said a team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) visited the crime spot and recovered a bottle of pesticide.

“We will send the bottle to a laboratory to confirm whether the accused had used it to poison the victims or not. During the five-day remand, we will interrogate the accused regarding the motive behind the heinous crime. We have also created a re-scene of the events at the crime spot,” the SHO added.

The incident had come to light on Tuesday when the Rai police had received postmortem reports of both the minor girls from a Delhi hospital which confirmed that they were gangraped and some pesticide was used to poison them.

On Monday, the victims’ mother had told police that her daughters, who were undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, had died.

She had told police that a snake had attacked them when they were asleep at their rented home in Sonepat’s Kundli area on August 5.

But after police received the postmortem reports, she confessed that the girls were gangraped and poisoned by the accused, who had threatened to kill her minor sons if she revealed it to anyone.

Police had arrested all four accused under Sections 302 (murder), 376-D (gang rape), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4, 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday.

