Minor sisters’ gangrape, poisoning: Accused confess planning to kill victims’ mother

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Police are also investigating old records of all accused. (IStock)

Four accused arrested in connection with the gangrape and murder of two minor sisters in Sonepat district of Haryana have confessed during police remand that they were planning to kill the victims’ mother as well.

The Rai police station SHO said the accused confessed that they had given pesticides to both the minor sisters after raping them at their house.

“The pesticide was in less quantity and the accused had given water to both the girls so that the poison can spread in the body,” police said.

“They also confessed to planning to eliminate the mother as well but it could not go ahead as the neighbours came there,” the SHO said.

Police are also investigating old records of all accused.

