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Minor UP boy taken to J&K for job, forced to convert

A minor boy in Bijnor was allegedly lured to Kashmir for a job and pressured to convert to Islam. Police are investigating after a viral video surfaced.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 09:20 pm IST
By Deepak Lavania, Meerut
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A case of alleged religious conversion involving a minor boy has surfaced in Bijnor district, where the family has accused a local youth of taking their son to Kupwara on the pretext of getting him a job and later pressuring him to convert to Islam.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident was reported from Bakharpur village under the City Kotwali area of Bijnor. According to the family, the minor boy, identified as Vishal Kumar, was allegedly lured to Kashmir by a youth named Wasim, who promised to teach him the salon trade and arrange work opportunities there.

Family members alleged that after reaching Kashmir, Vishal was threatened and forced to undergo religious conversion. They further claimed that when they attempted to contact the boy, they were allegedly told to “forget the boy.”

According to the allegations, Vishal was later renamed Hamza following the purported conversion.

The matter came to light after a video allegedly linked to the boy’s religious conversion surfaced on social media and went viral, drawing widespread attention online. Following the circulation of the clip, Vishal’s family approached the office of superintendent of police, Abhishek, in Bijnor, seeking intervention and demanding the safe return of the minor from Kashmir.

(With agency inputs from Kupwara, J&K)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepak Lavania

Deepak Lavania is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, covering Western Uttar Pradesh. A firm believer in the mantra 'Work is Worship,' he brings dedication and depth to his reporting.

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