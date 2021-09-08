Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor’s gang-rape: Rickshaw unions tell drivers to respect safety of passengers

PUNE Autorickshaw unions in the city have taken serious cognisance of the rape of a 14-year old minor, for which several rickshaw drivers were allegedly arrested the Pune railway station autorickshaw stand
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:06 PM IST
“All our registered drivers with an RTO are going through a financial crisis due to lockdown. There are many who do not have any permit to run a rickshaw and so we have instructed our drivers to be alert and respect the safety of passengers, especially from the railway station and ST stands,” said Bappu Bhave, president of Pune Autorickshaw Federation.

The incident happened on August 31 after the girl was kidnapped. She was then sexually assaulted by several people. Fourteen have been arrested, all residents of Pune, and the police are on the lookout for five others.

“It is necessary to have character verification and licence and permit checking done of all drivers operating from the railway station and ST stands in the city. We have also instructed our members to not get involved in any unlawful activity which can cause harm to passengers,” added Bhave.

