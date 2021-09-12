Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mishap at Chhattisgarh power plant kills 3 labourers

Three labourers died and two others were injured in a mishap inside a power plant in Raigarh district on Sunday, officials said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Police said that the two injured were rushed to a government hospital and their condition is stable.

“The incident took place inside the company premises of Sky Alloys Power and Private Limited under Kharsia police station limits at around 12.15 pm,” said Superintendent of police, Raigarh, Abhishek Meena.

Police said that an iron-made tank, filled with fly (?), fell on five labourers who were engaged in the welding work inside the plant. Three of them died on the spot.

“Three labourers, Munilal Ram (40), Basant Yadav (30) and Yadram Sarthi (25) died on the spot while Shiv Jaiswal and Baccha Prasad sustained injures,” the SP said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Police said that they have registered a case under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and have started investigating the case.

“Other sections will be added after the inquiry of incident,” Meena said.

