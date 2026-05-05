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Missing man’s body recovered from well in Bhojpur

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Musahar, son of Krishna Musahar and a resident of Banauli village under the Narayanpur police station area.

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:09 pm IST
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
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The body of a 20-year-old man, who had left home with his brother-in-law, was recovered from a well in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Musahar, son of Krishna Musahar and a resident of Banauli village under the Narayanpur police station area.

According to police, Arjun went missing on Sunday (May 3) around 5 pm after his brother-in-law, Guddu Musahar, a resident of Sahayogi Tola, allegedly took him along from his home. When he did not return, his family searched for him but could not trace his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, police recovered his body from a well in Chhaprapur village, under the same police station limits, and informed the family.

Upon receiving the information, family members reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination at Ara Sadar Hospital.

The family has alleged that Guddu Musahar lured Arjun from his home, murdered him, and dumped his body in the well.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Missing man’s body recovered from well in Bhojpur
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