Missing man’s body recovered from well in Bhojpur

The body of a 20-year-old man, who had left home with his brother-in-law, was recovered from a well in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Tuesday, police said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Musahar, son of Krishna Musahar and a resident of Banauli village under the Narayanpur police station area.

According to police, Arjun went missing on Sunday (May 3) around 5 pm after his brother-in-law, Guddu Musahar, a resident of Sahayogi Tola, allegedly took him along from his home. When he did not return, his family searched for him but could not trace his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, police recovered his body from a well in Chhaprapur village, under the same police station limits, and informed the family.

Upon receiving the information, family members reached the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination at Ara Sadar Hospital.

The family has alleged that Guddu Musahar lured Arjun from his home, murdered him, and dumped his body in the well.

Narayanpur Station House Officer (SHO) said that while the family has raised suspicion against the brother-in-law, no formal complaint has been lodged so far. “Further action will be taken once a complaint is received. Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the incident,” the SHO said.

Police added that the motive behind the alleged murder is yet to be ascertained.

According to family members, Arjun’s marriage had been scheduled in Delia Neema village. The tilak ceremony was fixed for June 19, while the wedding was to take place on June 21.